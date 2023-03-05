Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Invests $119,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. 1,977,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,772. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

