Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $3.95 on Friday, hitting $191.86. 186,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $242.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.