Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 732,086 Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 732,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,000. Cushman & Wakefield comprises approximately 1.8% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Cushman & Wakefield at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.
Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 2.5 %
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
