Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 288 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

