Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,425 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after acquiring an additional 760,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,010,000 after acquiring an additional 724,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Raymond James upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

