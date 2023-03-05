KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,528 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 535.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,456 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.79. 154,193,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,676,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $625.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,636,014,752. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.51.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

