KLCM Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 3.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $16,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

WBA stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,347. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

