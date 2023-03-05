KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,660 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.91. 1,524,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,892. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

See Also

