Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 334,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 848.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNKBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Kinnevik Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNKBF remained flat at C$15.60 during trading hours on Friday. Kinnevik has a 1 year low of C$11.55 and a 1 year high of C$25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.80.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

