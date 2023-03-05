Kinloch Capital LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kinloch Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

