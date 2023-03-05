Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,428 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:ESS opened at $232.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.46 and its 200 day moving average is $231.33. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

