Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.