Kinloch Capital LLC Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

