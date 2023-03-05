Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in 3M by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after buying an additional 452,482 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in 3M by 47.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,135,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,940,000 after buying an additional 365,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Shares of MMM opened at $111.26 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $106.76 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

