Kinloch Capital LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.6% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.