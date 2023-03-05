Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.55.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.