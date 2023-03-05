Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in February

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.6 days.

Kinaxis Stock Up 1.9 %

Kinaxis stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.11. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KXSCF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

