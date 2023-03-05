Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 58,700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMY opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

