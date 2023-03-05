Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 2,900 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 2.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of AutoZone worth $41,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $88,576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 297.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 211.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,836,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,497.34 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,455.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,373.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $602,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

