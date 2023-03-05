Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $62.65 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031,419 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for 3.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Southwest Airlines worth $62,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

