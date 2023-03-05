Kiltearn Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for approximately 7.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 3.22% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $135,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after buying an additional 353,109 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,291,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 337,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after buying an additional 104,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,969,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 166,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $160.76 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

