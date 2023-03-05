Kiltearn Partners LLP Acquires 747,200 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,731,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,200 shares during the period. Vontier comprises approximately 2.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 1.73% of Vontier worth $45,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,758,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 488.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 73,939 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 175,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.