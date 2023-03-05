Kiltearn Partners LLP Acquires 233,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,878,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 3.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

