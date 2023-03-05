KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.00 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $110.51 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,142,631 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,142,630.95854671. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0083895 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $554.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

