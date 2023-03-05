Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mackie downgraded shares of Khiron Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Khiron Life Sciences Stock Performance

KHRNF stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 60,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,783. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

