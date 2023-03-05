Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Down 39.6% in February

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KSSRF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,981. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Kesselrun Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.
Kesselrun Resources Company Profile
