Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Down 39.6% in February

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KSSRF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,981. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Kesselrun Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Huronian and Bluffpoint. The company was founded on May 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

