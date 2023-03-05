Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 587 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 2.6% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,786,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,867,000 after purchasing an additional 170,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 233,391 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,937,000 after purchasing an additional 149,004 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,893,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.79. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

