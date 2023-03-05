Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 1,160 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $218.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.63.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

