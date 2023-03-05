Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Purchases 2,090 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 0.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,403,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CLF. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

