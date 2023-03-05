Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $5.31 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 8.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 342,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,084 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IJR opened at $104.14 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

