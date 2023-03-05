Kepos Capital LP Takes $5.41 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 143,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $31.19 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

