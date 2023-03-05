Kepos Capital LP Sells 90 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AWK. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AWK opened at $139.70 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

