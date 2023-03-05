Kepos Capital LP Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Exelon by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Exelon by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

