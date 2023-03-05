Kepos Capital LP Invests $489,000 in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Logistics Innovation Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 51.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,262,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 426,499 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 610,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,841,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Price Performance

LITT opened at $10.11 on Friday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

