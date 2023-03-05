Kepos Capital LP Has $510,000 Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 703,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,601,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 60.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 338.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 22.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 373,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,599,000 after buying an additional 69,527 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Shares of IEX opened at $228.24 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.58 and its 200 day moving average is $221.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

