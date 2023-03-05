Kepos Capital LP Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 1.26% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter valued at $667,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter valued at $1,830,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRD opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $17.36.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

