Kepos Capital LP Cuts Stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,435 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 16.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,387,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,685,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 228,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth $4,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of GHIX stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.