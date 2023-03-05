Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 16,639 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.43.

Denbury Price Performance

Shares of DEN opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

