Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 100,000 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,000. PayPal comprises approximately 1.0% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.