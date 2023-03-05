Kent Lake Capital LLC Sells 541,467 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Kent Lake Capital LLC decreased its position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 541,467 shares during the period. Performant Financial accounts for 1.3% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 1.45% of Performant Financial worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 31.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFMT opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $241.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFMT shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

