Kent Lake Capital LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lowered its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. NeoGames accounts for about 0.8% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in NeoGames by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 30.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames Stock Up 1.0 %

NGMS opened at $15.48 on Friday. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NeoGames Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on NGMS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NeoGames from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGames presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

(Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.