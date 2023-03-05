Kent Lake Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,190 shares during the quarter. A10 Networks makes up approximately 3.5% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 0.55% of A10 Networks worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.06. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,749.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,733.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,880 shares of company stock worth $893,526 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

