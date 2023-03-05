Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 3.0% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,811,000. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.7 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,226.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,070.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $955.58. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 128.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

