Kellner Capital LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,908 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. VMware accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.43.

VMware Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMW opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.