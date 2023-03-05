Kellner Capital LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kellner Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $36,591,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 67,678 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 100.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 99.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -444.43%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

