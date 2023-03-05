Kellner Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Kellner Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iRobot as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iRobot by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in iRobot by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IRBT opened at $42.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

