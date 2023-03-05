Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Takes $13.74 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,741,000. J. M. Smucker makes up 5.3% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.5 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average of $147.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

