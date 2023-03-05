Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Performance Food Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after buying an additional 221,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $146,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

PFGC stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

