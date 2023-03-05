Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Invests $7.01 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,000. Marriott International makes up about 2.7% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 226.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 240.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.3 %

Marriott International stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock worth $2,803,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

