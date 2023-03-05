Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Church & Dwight comprises 0.7% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 412,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,399,000 after buying an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after buying an additional 357,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,325,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $84.22 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

